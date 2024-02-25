Fate Therapeutics (FATE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

FATE opened at $6.96 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $686.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,069 shares in the company, valued at $692,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,069 shares in the company, valued at $692,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $47,519.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,117.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FATE. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

