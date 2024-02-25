Fate Therapeutics (FATE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance
FATE opened at $6.96 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $686.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics
In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,069 shares in the company, valued at $692,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,069 shares in the company, valued at $692,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $47,519.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,117.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FATE. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Fate Therapeutics
About Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fate Therapeutics
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.