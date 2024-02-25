Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.42.

WPM stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.80. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $387,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after buying an additional 821,061 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 957,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,460,000 after buying an additional 775,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

