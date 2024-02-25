Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.59.

WMT opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $472.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $181.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.19.

Walmart shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,945,356.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,083,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,508,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

