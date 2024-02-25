Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

WGO has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:WGO opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

