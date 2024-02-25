StockNews.com Upgrades US Foods (NYSE:USFD) to “Strong-Buy”

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $51.06 on Friday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $51.19. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60.

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

