Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $82.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $91.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.86.

GILD stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,624,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,076 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

