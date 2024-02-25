Barclays Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $95.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.36.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Five9 has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

