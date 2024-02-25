BTIG Research Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $87.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.88.

ETSY opened at $73.98 on Thursday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $129.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

