Evercore ISI Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $90.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.88.

Etsy Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $129.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

