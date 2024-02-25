Exact Sciences’ (EXAS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,588. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

