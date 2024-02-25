Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.
ENVX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENVX
Enovix Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enovix by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 61.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 129.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enovix
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.