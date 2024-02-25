Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

ENVX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Enovix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENVX

Enovix Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Shares of ENVX opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enovix by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 61.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 129.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.