Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $80,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,044 shares of company stock valued at $755,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Xometry by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Xometry by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $29.88 on Friday. Xometry has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

