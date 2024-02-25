Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.25.
Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NKLA opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nikola has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $782.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.97.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 131.07% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nikola will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
