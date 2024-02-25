Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $29.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 5,732,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,396 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,975,000 after buying an additional 686,614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,970 shares in the last quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 2,941,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 238,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,467,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

