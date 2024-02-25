i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on i3 Verticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 63.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $745.82 million, a PE ratio of -319.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.