Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $87.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $6,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

