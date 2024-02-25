Analysts Set Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target at $6.88

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.88.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.
Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.88.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
