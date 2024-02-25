Analysts Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Price Target at $9.40

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

SHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of SHO opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $91,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

