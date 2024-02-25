Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on U. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $475,565.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $475,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,398 shares of company stock worth $13,889,686 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,128,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,382,000 after purchasing an additional 308,410 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,440,000 after purchasing an additional 712,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,180,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

