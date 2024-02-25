Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBWI. UBS Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.3% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 264,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 180.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,222 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 145.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 374.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.