Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.31.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Unity Software from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Insider Activity at Unity Software
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,180,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,655 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 773.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,587,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948,019 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,988,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.
Unity Software Price Performance
Shares of NYSE U opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95.
About Unity Software
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
