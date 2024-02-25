Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Unity Software from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Unity Software alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on U

Insider Activity at Unity Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,373,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,373,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $475,565.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 390,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,889,686. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,180,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,655 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 773.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,587,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948,019 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,988,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.