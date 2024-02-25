Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) vs. Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and Brookfield Renewable’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable $5.04 billion 0.87 -$181.00 million ($0.32) -76.66

Alaska Power & Telephone has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Renewable.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Brookfield Renewable pays out -421.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alaska Power & Telephone and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Renewable 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brookfield Renewable has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.61%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable 12.23% 3.67% 1.36%

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. The Energy division generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. The Telecom division provides voice services, as well as broadband and data transport services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

