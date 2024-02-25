Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of ASC stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $646.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $19.41.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 253.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

