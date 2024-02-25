Apartment Income REIT’s (AIRC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

