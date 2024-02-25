Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given New $62.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.