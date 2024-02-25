Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at National Bankshares

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.15.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$19.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$15.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$93,835.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

