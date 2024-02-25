Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.40.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$45.79 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$37.09 and a 52-week high of C$48.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

