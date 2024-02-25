Ceragon Networks’ (CRNT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.25 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRNT. StockNews.com raised Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Ceragon Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRNT

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $240.41 million, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 1.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 284,960 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 677,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 168,036 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 428,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

(Get Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.