The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $84.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Stock Up 2.8 %

CSGP opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Quarry LP raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.