CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.80.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

