Oppenheimer Boosts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $46.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOCN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DigitalOcean from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.60.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,751.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 264,161.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,341 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $2,660,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

