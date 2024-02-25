Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $128.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesarstone will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

