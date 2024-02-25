Caesars Entertainment’s (CZR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.73.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.