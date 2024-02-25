Benchmark Cuts Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $21.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.