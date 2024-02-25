Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) vs. Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Critical Review

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ascential and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascential N/A N/A N/A Groupon -26.35% -523.08% -8.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascential and Groupon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascential N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Groupon $599.09 million 0.95 -$237.61 million ($4.49) -3.97

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ascential has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon.

90.1% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Groupon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ascential and Groupon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascential 0 0 0 0 N/A Groupon 2 1 1 0 1.75

Groupon has a consensus target price of $12.88, suggesting a potential downside of 27.71%. Given Groupon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than Ascential.

Summary

Groupon beats Ascential on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools and events. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016. Ascential plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

