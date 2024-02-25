Contrasting P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIIIW) & Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Free Report) and Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Amedisys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.18 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Amedisys $2.24 billion 1.38 $118.61 million ($0.31) -304.57

Amedisys has higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

95.7% of Amedisys shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Amedisys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for P3 Health Partners and Amedisys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Amedisys 0 8 0 0 2.00

Amedisys has a consensus price target of $102.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.29%. Given Amedisys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amedisys is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Amedisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A Amedisys -0.44% 12.76% 7.02%

Summary

Amedisys beats P3 Health Partners on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P3 Health Partners

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Amedisys

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients. The Hospice segment offers services that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease, or Alzheimer's. The Personal Care segment provides assistance for patients with the activities of daily living. The High Acuity Care offers essential elements of inpatient hospital, skilled nursing facility care, and palliative care to patients in their homes. Amedisys, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.