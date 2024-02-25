Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) & Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A Castor Maritime 39.63% 6.39% 4.84%

Volatility and Risk

Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Castor Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.19 $12.23 million N/A N/A Castor Maritime $97.52 million 0.43 $38.64 million $0.25 1.79

Castor Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Caravelle International Group and Castor Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Caravelle International Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc. provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products. As of March 08, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 22 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, seven Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, five Aframax/LR2 tanker vessels, and 12 dry bulk vessels, as well as 22,700 TEU containership vessels. Castor Maritime Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

