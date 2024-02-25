Head to Head Survey: Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) vs. Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL)

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) and Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Solo Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Solo Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solo Brands and Fitell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands $526.70 million 0.45 -$4.95 million $0.38 6.89 Fitell $4.80 million 9.96 -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Fitell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solo Brands.

This table compares Solo Brands and Fitell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands 4.52% 9.62% 6.40% Fitell N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Solo Brands and Fitell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 1 6 1 0 2.00 Fitell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solo Brands presently has a consensus target price of $6.58, indicating a potential upside of 151.27%. Given Solo Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Fitell.

Summary

Solo Brands beats Fitell on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. Solo Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names. It is also involved in the boutique fitness clubs licensing business. The company sells its products through its online website and offline business, such as phone, e-mail, and showroom sales. Fitell Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Taren Point, Australia. Fitell Corporation is a subsidiary of SKMA Capital and Investment Ltd.

