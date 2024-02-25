Brokerages Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT at $91.13

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.