IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,916.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $30,870,973.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,557 shares of company stock worth $7,031,312 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 153,022 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

