Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $105.73 on Tuesday. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.85.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $1,078,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,406.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $1,078,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,406.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,726.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,526 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,618. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 557.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

