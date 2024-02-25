Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Raised to $43.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VECO. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.57.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.24. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,208,900. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

