Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $20.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.70.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Wendy’s has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

