Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $292.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $263.00 to $292.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WING. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Wingstop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.72.

Shares of WING stock opened at $338.83 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $343.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.63 and its 200 day moving average is $221.94.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

