Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $120.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WIX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.27.

WIX stock opened at $134.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.32. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

