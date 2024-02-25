UBS Group Raises Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $160.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.27.

Get Wix.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WIX

Wix.com Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $134.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.32. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Wix.com by 5.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wix.com by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Wix.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.