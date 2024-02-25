Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZG. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

NASDAQ ZG opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,149,515.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,800.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,093. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 70.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 48.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 654,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,187,000 after buying an additional 212,875 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $873,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 44.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

