Computer Modelling Group (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Head to Head Survey

Computer Modelling Group (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.7% of Computer Modelling Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Snowflake shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Snowflake shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Computer Modelling Group and Snowflake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Modelling Group N/A N/A N/A Snowflake -33.35% -14.46% -10.15%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Modelling Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Snowflake 2 8 18 0 2.57

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Computer Modelling Group and Snowflake, as reported by MarketBeat.

Computer Modelling Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.23%. Snowflake has a consensus price target of $203.25, indicating a potential downside of 11.38%. Given Computer Modelling Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Computer Modelling Group is more favorable than Snowflake.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Computer Modelling Group and Snowflake’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Modelling Group N/A N/A N/A $0.36 19.99 Snowflake $2.07 billion 36.56 -$796.71 million ($2.68) -85.57

Computer Modelling Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snowflake. Snowflake is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Modelling Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Computer Modelling Group beats Snowflake on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling. It also provides STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects; and Builder, a pre-processor that simplifies the creation of simulation models by providing a framework for data integration and workflow management between various data sources. In addition, the company offers Results, a post-processor that helps in enhancing understanding and insight into recovery processes and reservoir performance with state-of-the-art visualization and analysis; and WinProp, a fluid property characterization tool. Further, it provides professional services comprising specialized support, consulting, training, and contract research services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Bozeman, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.