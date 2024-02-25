Head-To-Head Survey: Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Portillo’s and Sweetgreen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sweetgreen 1 2 5 0 2.50

Portillo’s presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.00%. Sweetgreen has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.64%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s 2.27% 3.98% 1.31% Sweetgreen -24.60% -25.18% -14.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Portillo’s and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

81.7% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Portillo’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portillo’s and Sweetgreen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $642.93 million 1.16 $10.85 million $0.26 51.73 Sweetgreen $549.59 million 2.34 -$190.44 million ($1.20) -9.54

Portillo’s has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portillo’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Portillo’s has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Portillo’s beats Sweetgreen on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

