Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $229,075.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $229,075.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $931,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,655 shares of company stock worth $3,901,881. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.